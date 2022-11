Massive fire breaks out in Rajagopuram of Badrakali Amman Temple

Updated: Nov 21, 2022

A massive fire broke out in the Rajagopuram of Badrakali Amman Temple at Sivakasi in Virudhunagar on November 20. Two fire tenders were rushed to douse off the fire. The fire has been douse off. No casualties were reported on the spot. More details are awaited.