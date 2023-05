videoDetails

Massive fire breaks out in vehicle manufacturing company, 15 fire tenders on spot

| Updated: May 01, 2023, 02:55 PM IST

A massive fire broke out in a vehicle manufacturing company, Rawalvasiya Yarn Dyeing Pvt Ltd, in the Hathiyawal area of Daman. Around 15 fire engines reached the spot to control the fire. However, the reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. No casualties have been reported in this fire incident.