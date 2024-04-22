Advertisement
Massive fire broke out at Ghazipur landfill site

|Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 11:42 AM IST
Delhi Ghazipur Landfill Fire News: This volcano of garbage in Delhi is the same landfill site of Ghazipur, which has once again burst into flames and efforts are on to control it completely. The fire that broke out in the landfill spread to a large area late in the night. Now it has been controlled to a great extent, but many fire engines are still trying to extinguish the fire.

