trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703913
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Massive Gathering: 2100 Women Participate in Durduriya Puja and Pran Pratishtha Program of Shri Ganesh in Ayodhya

|Updated: Dec 29, 2023, 10:20 AM IST
Follow Us
In a spectacular display of devotion, a gathering of 2100 women actively took part in the Durduriya Puja and the Pran Pratishtha program of Shri Ganesh in Ayodhya. The event showcased a vibrant celebration of faith and cultural traditions, as the community came together to honor and invoke the divine presence of Lord Ganesh.

All Videos

Malaika Arora's Timeless Elegance Shines Bright at 50, Radiating Ravishing Charm and Grace
Play Icon0:22
 Malaika Arora's Timeless Elegance Shines Bright at 50, Radiating Ravishing Charm and Grace
JDU Political Crisis: Decision on the name of JDU President today?
Play Icon0:54
JDU Political Crisis: Decision on the name of JDU President today?
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Play Icon6:6
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Today's Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin What are the characteristics of Venus?
Play Icon4:38
Today's Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin What are the characteristics of Venus?
1 Minute 1 News: Ayodhya Airport name changed before PM Modi visits Ayodhya ?
Play Icon10:28
1 Minute 1 News: Ayodhya Airport name changed before PM Modi visits Ayodhya ?

Trending Videos

Malaika Arora's Timeless Elegance Shines Bright at 50, Radiating Ravishing Charm and Grace
play icon0:22
Malaika Arora's Timeless Elegance Shines Bright at 50, Radiating Ravishing Charm and Grace
JDU Political Crisis: Decision on the name of JDU President today?
play icon0:54
JDU Political Crisis: Decision on the name of JDU President today?
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
play icon6:6
Daily Rashifal: Know the most accurate prediction of your zodiac sign
Today's Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin What are the characteristics of Venus?
play icon4:38
Today's Astrology: Learn from Acharya Shiromani Sachin What are the characteristics of Venus?
1 Minute 1 News: Ayodhya Airport name changed before PM Modi visits Ayodhya ?
play icon10:28
1 Minute 1 News: Ayodhya Airport name changed before PM Modi visits Ayodhya ?