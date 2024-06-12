videoDetails

Massive search operation after gunshots in J&K's Kathua

| Updated: Jun 12, 2024, 01:12 PM IST

Reasi Bus Attack: Terrorist attack on the bus of devotees in Reasi, then attack on the village in Kathua on Monday night and today the attack on the army base in Doda. There is tremendous anger in the country against the terrorists and their master Pakistan. These attacks are happening when the Kheer Bhawani Yatra starts. And Amarnath Yatra is starting from 29th June in which hundreds of devotees will participate. The thing to note is that terrorists are again targeting Hindu devotees. This is happening when many temples are being renovated in Jammu and Kashmir. This is happening when the people of Jammu and Kashmir are participating in the great festival of democracy without any fear. Lia. In today's big debate, we will discuss this issue and put 5 important questions related to it before the country.