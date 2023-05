videoDetails

Masterchef Australia Contestant Sarah Todd Meets PM Modi in Sydney

| Updated: May 23, 2023, 12:55 PM IST

Australian celebrity chef Sarah Todd met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney and called him an 'incredible' man and influencer. The 'Masterchef Australia' contestant also said that she feels 'very lucky' to have met PM Modi and that she can see that he really cares about India.