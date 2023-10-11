trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2673989
Mastermind of Pathankot killed in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 11, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Israel-Palestine War Updates: Today is the fifth day of the Israel-Hamas war. Now Israel, which is trying to end the war started by Hamas, has launched a barrage of attacks on Gaza. On the other hand, Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif was killed in Pakistan.
