Matter of pride as the writer of song is RS member, says Piyush Goyal on India winning two Oscars

|Updated: Mar 14, 2023, 06:26 PM IST
After SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' film's hit track 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the golden trophy for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on March 13 said that it is a matter of pride as the writer of song is a Rajya Sabha member. He said, “It is a matter of pride for us that Naatu-Naatu has got an Oscar. Elephant Whispers has also received an award. The writer of Naatu-Naatu is a Rajya Sabha MP. It is a matter of pride that Prime Minister Modi has appointed such people who increase the pride, honour and dignity of the country.”

