'Maun Satyagraha' Will Be Held By Congress On July 12 In Support Of Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
After Gujarat High Court dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s plea against his conviction in the Modi remark case, Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka DK Shivakumar came to his defence and alleged that when Rahul Gandhi wanted to raise his voice for the nation, he was given an unprecedented sentence by the judiciary. DK Shivakumar called it a political conspiracy by the BJP.
