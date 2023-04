videoDetails

Maya Kodnani-Babu Bajrangi acquitted in Gujarat's Naroda Gam riots

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 06:32 PM IST

A bandh was called in Nadia village to protest against the Godhra violence. After which there were riots. During this, 11 people had died. 86 people were accused in this case. Today all the accused including Maya Kodnani-Babu Bajrangi have been acquitted.