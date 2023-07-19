trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2637344
MAYAWATI: Mayawati lashed out at NDA and INDIA-Opposition alliance is dreaming of power

Updated: Jul 19, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
MAYAWATI: BSP supremo Mayawati lashed out at NDA and INDIA. He said that the opposition alliance is dreaming of power. Mayawati also targeted the BJP. He further said that Congress has alliance with casteist parties.
