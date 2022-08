MEA S. Jaishankar tweets a video of Uzbekistan’s band performing ‘Bol Radha Bol’

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar shares video of an Uzbekistan’s band performing ‘Bol Radha Bol’ at SCO conclave. The external affairs minister arrived in Tashkent on Thursday on a two-day visit.

| Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 07:01 PM IST

