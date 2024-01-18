trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2711005
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Meat and liquor shops to remain closed in UP on Pran Pratistha

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 18, 2024, 06:00 PM IST
Follow Us
UP government has made a big decision over Ram Temple Pran Pratishtha. According to UP government, all meat and liquor shops will remain closed on the day of Pran Pratistha.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Sivamani's Energetic 'Humma-Humma' Crazy Moves Performance Amid Baggage Delay at Kochi Airport
Play Icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO: Sivamani's Energetic 'Humma-Humma' Crazy Moves Performance Amid Baggage Delay at Kochi Airport
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jorhat, Assam: Accuses BJP of Dividing the State
Play Icon1:22
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jorhat, Assam: Accuses BJP of Dividing the State
Meerut Students Create Human Chain of Lord Ram in anticipation of Ayodhya's Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony
Play Icon0:39
Meerut Students Create Human Chain of Lord Ram in anticipation of Ayodhya's Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony
Saryu River Prepares Solar Powered Boats Ready for Ram Temple 'Praan Pratistha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
Play Icon1:10
Saryu River Prepares Solar Powered Boats Ready for Ram Temple 'Praan Pratistha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO: Railway TTE's Missile Attack on Train Passenger During Ticket Check Leaves Other People Shocked
Play Icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO: Railway TTE's Missile Attack on Train Passenger During Ticket Check Leaves Other People Shocked

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO: Sivamani's Energetic 'Humma-Humma' Crazy Moves Performance Amid Baggage Delay at Kochi Airport
play icon0:17
VIRAL VIDEO: Sivamani's Energetic 'Humma-Humma' Crazy Moves Performance Amid Baggage Delay at Kochi Airport
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jorhat, Assam: Accuses BJP of Dividing the State
play icon1:22
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Jorhat, Assam: Accuses BJP of Dividing the State
Meerut Students Create Human Chain of Lord Ram in anticipation of Ayodhya's Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony
play icon0:39
Meerut Students Create Human Chain of Lord Ram in anticipation of Ayodhya's Ram Temple 'Pran Pratistha' Ceremony
Saryu River Prepares Solar Powered Boats Ready for Ram Temple 'Praan Pratistha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
play icon1:10
Saryu River Prepares Solar Powered Boats Ready for Ram Temple 'Praan Pratistha' Ceremony in Ayodhya
VIRAL VIDEO: Railway TTE's Missile Attack on Train Passenger During Ticket Check Leaves Other People Shocked
play icon0:28
VIRAL VIDEO: Railway TTE's Missile Attack on Train Passenger During Ticket Check Leaves Other People Shocked