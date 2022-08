Medicine from the sky: Drone-based healthcare services launched in Arunachal | Zee English News

Arunachal Pradesh successfully launched the first flight of drone service on 15th August, the drones supplied ‘medicine from the sky’ from Seppa to Chayang Tajo in the East Kameng district

| Updated: Aug 16, 2022, 11:54 PM IST

