videoDetails

Meenakshi Lekhi's strong reply on Mehbooba Mufti's statement

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 11:46 AM IST

Amid tight security, a three-day meeting of the G-20 Tourism Working Group will begin in Kashmir from today. On the other hand, politics is also going on on this issue. Reversing the statement of PDP president Mahbuba Mufti, Meenakshi Lekhi said that when she was running the state, she was increasing terrorism, now Kashmir will be known for tourism, not terrorism.