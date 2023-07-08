trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2632490
Meerut: Announcement of protest against UCC from Jama Masjid, Qazi said - will not accept what happened against Shariat

|Updated: Jul 08, 2023, 10:42 AM IST
Meerut: Qazi of Meerut's Jama Masjid has announced opposition to UCC, Kazi said that if UCC will not accept what happened against Shariat.
5 dead due to violence in Bengal Panchayat Elections Violence
5 dead due to violence in Bengal Panchayat Elections Violence
Adipurush Film Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir apologizes by tweeting
Adipurush Film Dialogue Writer Manoj Muntashir apologizes by tweeting
Several Bombs recovered from Malda's Chachol
Several Bombs recovered from Malda's Chachol
IMD issues heavy rain alert from mountains to plains
IMD issues heavy rain alert from mountains to plains
Several Case of violence witnessed amid Panchayat Election Voting
Several Case of violence witnessed amid Panchayat Election Voting
