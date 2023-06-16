NewsVideos
Meet 24-year-old Anugraha, The First Female Bus Driver In Kerala

|Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 05:25 PM IST
Anugara, a native of Mepayur, became the first woman bus driver in Kozhikode district. Anugara catches the ring of Nova Bus on the Perampra-Vadakara route. Anugara's passion for driving since childhood brought him to this job.

