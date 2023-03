videoDetails

Meeting of country's opposition parties at Mallikarjun Kharge's house, Sonia-Rahul also reached

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 27, 2023, 11:56 PM IST

A meeting of the opposition parties of the country has taken place at the house of Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge. Many prominent leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary have participated in this meeting. So the leaders of JDU, AAP, NCP parties have also reached this meeting.