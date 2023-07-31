trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2642740
Meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders with MPs who visited Manipur underway at Congress Parliamentary Party office

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 31, 2023, 03:35 PM IST
Meeting of I.N.D.I.A party alliance floor leaders with MPs who visited Manipur recently is underway at the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) office on July 31. The meeting was organised to discuss the strategy for the floor of the House. Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also attended the meeting. A multi-party delegation of the opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) was on a two-day "on-the-spot assessment" of the ground situation in Manipur on July 29 which was concluded on July 30.

