Meghalaya CM office attacked by protesters

|Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 11:54 PM IST
Meghalaya CM office has been attacked by protesters. Hundreds of angry people gheraoed the office of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Monday. During this, there was a clash between the protesters and the security personnel, in which at least five security personnel were injured.
