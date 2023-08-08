trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2646209
“Kejriwal will quit Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A once...” Amit Shah takes a dig at Congress

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 08, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
Reiterating his comment from the past, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal will quit the Opposition bloc INDIA once the Delhi services bill is passed. He had made a similar remark in Lok Sabha during the discussion on the bill. 

