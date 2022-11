MI5 office, Bank of England and News Corps office sprayed with orange paint by climate activist

| Updated: Nov 01, 2022, 07:50 PM IST

‘Just Stop Oil’ supporters sprayed England's important building with orange paint. They sprayed The Bank of England, News Corp headquarters, the Home Office and the MI5 building with fire extinguishers The protestors also wrote ‘Just Stop Oil’ on the walls of the government’s offices