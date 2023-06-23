NewsVideos
Micron’s investment in India will create 80,000 jobs: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

|Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 04:50 PM IST
Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, while talking to ANI asserted that after the announcement of US company Micron’s investment in India, employment opportunities will be increased. He asserted that this announcement will bring in a minimum of 80,000 direct jobs. “The three announcements that were made yesterday, a minimum of 80,000 jobs will be there as per me. What will be the indirect consequence will be known later with time, I believe most of the job creation will happen in this sector and will continue to happen…”

