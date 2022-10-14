Microsoft collaborates with Meta to deliver immersive experiences in VR

| Updated: Oct 14, 2022, 02:40 PM IST

Microsoft has partnered with Meta in an effort to persuade businesses to operate in virtual settings. During Meta's Connect conference this morning, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said that Microsoft teams will integrate with Quest devices and that Microsoft will provide a way to stream Windows apps to Meta's headsets, TechCrunch reported. Nadella also revealed that Microsoft's streaming game service, Xbox Cloud Gaming, will arrive on Quest devices sometime within the coming months.