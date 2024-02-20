trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2723198
MILAN 2024: Indian Navy Actively Engages In Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 04:00 PM IST
The Indian Navy takes part in the MILAN 2024 Multilateral Naval Exercise held in Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. This collaborative event brings together naval forces from various nations, fostering cooperation and enhancing maritime capabilities.

