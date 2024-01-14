trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2709571
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Milind Deora joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena after quitting Congress

|Updated: Jan 14, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
Follow Us
Milind Deora Resignation: After resigning from Congress, Milind Devra visited Siddhivinayak temple. Apart from this, he also paid tribute to Bala Saheb Thackeray. Milind Deora will join Shiv Sena Shinde faction in some time. Devra has said that she is with Vikas. Also, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde has said that Milind Deora is welcome.

All Videos

Grape-3 re-implemented in Delhi amid increasing pollution
Play Icon3:12
Grape-3 re-implemented in Delhi amid increasing pollution
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on 16- 17 January
Play Icon2:18
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on 16- 17 January
Milind Deora's statement after resignation
Play Icon3:13
Milind Deora's statement after resignation
PM Modi celebrated Pongal festival in Delhi
Play Icon9:6
PM Modi celebrated Pongal festival in Delhi
We may be a small country but that doesn't give us license to bully - says Mohamed Muizzu
Play Icon3:31
We may be a small country but that doesn't give us license to bully - says Mohamed Muizzu

Trending Videos

Grape-3 re-implemented in Delhi amid increasing pollution
play icon3:12
Grape-3 re-implemented in Delhi amid increasing pollution
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on 16- 17 January
play icon2:18
Prime Minister Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh, Kerala on 16- 17 January
Milind Deora's statement after resignation
play icon3:13
Milind Deora's statement after resignation
PM Modi celebrated Pongal festival in Delhi
play icon9:6
PM Modi celebrated Pongal festival in Delhi
We may be a small country but that doesn't give us license to bully - says Mohamed Muizzu
play icon3:31
We may be a small country but that doesn't give us license to bully - says Mohamed Muizzu
Milind Deora,milind deora resigns,milind deora congress,milind deora news,congress leader milind deora,milind deora latest news,milind deora resigned from congress,milind deora quits congress,milind deora resigns from congress,milind deora resigns from mumbai congress chief post,milind deora resignation news,milind deora resigns as mumbai congress president,milind deora resignation,milind deora congress party,Milind Deora will join Shiv Sena Shinde,