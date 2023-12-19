trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2700800
Mimicry of Vice President, Rahul Gandhi made a video

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 05:02 PM IST
Kalyan Banerjee imitated the Chairman, seeing which everyone started laughing. Seeing the mimicry of Jagdeep Dhankhar, Rahul Gandhi was seen making his video.

