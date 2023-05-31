NewsVideos
Minor youth lynched on suspicion of theft, two seriously injured

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
A minor boy died after being thrashed by a group of people in an alleged incident of mob lynching in Ukhlad village of Parbhani area of Maharashtra. On Saturday, the mob thrashed three minor youths on the suspicion of stealing buckles.

