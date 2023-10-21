trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2678008
Mission Gaganyaan LIVE: Gaganyaan's test, launching and landing will be tested

Oct 21, 2023
Gaganyaan Mission LIVE: India's space agency ISRO will conduct trials of the first manned mission tomorrow. This trial mission will be from Sriharikot in Andhra Pradesh. This test will be done to know the safety of astronauts.
