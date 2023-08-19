trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650709
Mob attacked 3 youths in Alwar, Vamim died during treatment

Aug 19, 2023
A young man has been beaten to death in Alwar, Rajasthan. According to the information, 3 youths who had come to cut wood were attacked and surrounded and thrashed mercilessly. 2 youths were injured in the attack. ... A young man died during treatment in the hospital. The family members of the deceased have registered a case against the accused
