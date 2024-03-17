NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mob Attacks International Students at Gujarat University over Offering Namaz

|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 11:54 AM IST
Follow Us
Gujarat University Hostel Video Controversy: An incident of fighting late at night has come to light in a hostel in Gujarat University. It is being told that a group of youth vandalized the hostel. After this stone pelting also took place. There was a lot of commotion during the namaz.

All Videos

ED Summons Kejriwal: 'Conspiracy to arrest Kejriwal...', says Atishi
Play Icon01:54
ED Summons Kejriwal: 'Conspiracy to arrest Kejriwal...', says Atishi
Rewari Blast News: 40 Workers Injured in Explosion at Haryana Factory
Play Icon01:44
Rewari Blast News: 40 Workers Injured in Explosion at Haryana Factory
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra unlikely to contest from Amethi - Sources
Play Icon02:26
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra unlikely to contest from Amethi - Sources
Kashmir News: Work continues on war footing to start rail service from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
Play Icon07:15
Kashmir News: Work continues on war footing to start rail service from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
America Election Breaking: Kamala Harris's big claim before America elections
Play Icon01:14
America Election Breaking: Kamala Harris's big claim before America elections

Trending Videos

ED Summons Kejriwal: 'Conspiracy to arrest Kejriwal...', says Atishi
play icon1:54
ED Summons Kejriwal: 'Conspiracy to arrest Kejriwal...', says Atishi
Rewari Blast News: 40 Workers Injured in Explosion at Haryana Factory
play icon1:44
Rewari Blast News: 40 Workers Injured in Explosion at Haryana Factory
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra unlikely to contest from Amethi - Sources
play icon2:26
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra unlikely to contest from Amethi - Sources
Kashmir News: Work continues on war footing to start rail service from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
play icon7:15
Kashmir News: Work continues on war footing to start rail service from Kashmir to Kanyakumari
America Election Breaking: Kamala Harris's big claim before America elections
play icon1:14
America Election Breaking: Kamala Harris's big claim before America elections