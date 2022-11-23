Mobile Gaming: How big is the gaming industry in India? Jonathan gaming tells us...

| Updated: Nov 23, 2022, 08:40 PM IST

This is an era where the world is witnessing the emergence of a new brand of athletes - Mobile Gamers. A whopping 176,000 gamers participated in the Red Bull M.E.O. Season 5 qualifiers held across 3 titles: World Cricket Championship, Pokémon UNITE & Clash of Clans. Zee News English got a chance to meet and greet with the best in gaming industry. Watch the full story... Mobile Gaming: How big is the gaming industry in India? Jonathan gaming tells us..