Mobile Internet Ban Update: Haryana suspends mobile internet services in seven districts

|Updated: Feb 11, 2024, 07:34 AM IST
Haryana Mobile Internet Ban Update: As per latest reports, news is from Haryana. It is being told that before the march of Sayunkt Kisan Morcha to Delhi on 13th February, mobile-internet has been closed in 7 districts of Haryana from today. Dongle and block SMS will also be banned in Sirsa including Ambala, Hisar, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Jind, Fatehabad and Dabwali.

