Model makes sensational disclosure about Tanveer Khan

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 31, 2023, 03:10 PM IST
Love Jihad: A model living in Mumbai has alleged that a person named Tanveer Akhtar has been blackmailing her for some time. Along with this, he is pressurizing the model to convert and get married.

