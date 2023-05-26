NewsVideos
MODI 9 YEARS: Congress's scathing attack on completion of 9 years of Modi government

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:12 AM IST
CONGRESS has made a scathing attack on the completion of 9 years of Modi government, Congress surrounded the central government and said that it was 9 years of country's misery and failure, Congress alleged that the government did not fulfill even a single promise

