Modi Action on Qatar Death Penalty: Will 'Saudi Model' stop the 8 Indian Death Penalty?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 31, 2023, 10:48 PM IST
Qatar News Update: The Indian government has come into action for the return of 8 Indians imprisoned in Qatar. Modi government is thinking of many options to stop the hanging of 8 Indians in Qatar. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had met the families of eight Indians. He had said that the government is making every necessary effort. Amidst the Qatar controversy, it is being said that now 'Saudi model' will stop the hanging of Indians. After all, what is the 'Saudi model' that can stop the hanging of 8 Indians in Qatar? 18 December is Qatar's National Day. On this day the Qatar government releases many prisoners. This is being said because two Indians were kidnapped in Iraq in the 1990s. The effect of the Indian government's efforts was that the head of Qatar's Sharia court intervened and got the two Indians released.
