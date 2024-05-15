Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2749389
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Modi gave a big hint in nomination from Varanasi

Sonam|Updated: May 15, 2024, 12:16 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Today, PM Modi filed his nomination for the third time in Varanasi during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. As soon as the nomination was filed, PM Modi demonstrated strength and was seen coming out with the leaders of Gatak Dal. See, 6 big pictures of PM Modi's nomination.

All Videos

America scared of India Iran deal
Play Icon38:12
America scared of India Iran deal
Who is responsible for the hoarding accident in Ghatkopar
Play Icon05:15
Who is responsible for the hoarding accident in Ghatkopar
Non Stop News of May 14th 2024
Play Icon03:11
Non Stop News of May 14th 2024
Why was America embarrassed by India's Chabahar deal
Play Icon04:38
Why was America embarrassed by India's Chabahar deal
Adhai Din Ke Jhopra is mosque or temple?
Play Icon07:43
Adhai Din Ke Jhopra is mosque or temple?

Trending Videos

America scared of India Iran deal
play icon38:12
America scared of India Iran deal
Who is responsible for the hoarding accident in Ghatkopar
play icon5:15
Who is responsible for the hoarding accident in Ghatkopar
Non Stop News of May 14th 2024
play icon3:11
Non Stop News of May 14th 2024
Why was America embarrassed by India's Chabahar deal
play icon4:38
Why was America embarrassed by India's Chabahar deal
Adhai Din Ke Jhopra is mosque or temple?
play icon7:43
Adhai Din Ke Jhopra is mosque or temple?