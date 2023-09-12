trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2661245
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Modi government's agenda on PoK is clear! VK Singh made a big announcement

|Updated: Sep 12, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
VK Singh Statement on PoK: Modi government at the Center has made its agenda clear on PoK. After Rajnath Singh, now Union Minister VK Singh has also given a big statement on PoK.
Follow Us

All Videos

“Indian team has chances…” Former Cricketer Mithali Raj backs men’s team for upcoming ODI World Cup
play icon0:31
“Indian team has chances…” Former Cricketer Mithali Raj backs men’s team for upcoming ODI World Cup
The dictator reached Russia. Will there be a deal on weapons?
play icon0:52
The dictator reached Russia. Will there be a deal on weapons?
“No nation has ever hosted G20 Summit like India did…” Union Minister VK Singh
play icon1:27
“No nation has ever hosted G20 Summit like India did…” Union Minister VK Singh
Shilpa Shetty Makes Elegant Appearance In Mumbai
play icon0:54
Shilpa Shetty Makes Elegant Appearance In Mumbai
Radhika Apte Looks Drool-Worthy In Mumbai
play icon0:49
Radhika Apte Looks Drool-Worthy In Mumbai

Trending Videos

“Indian team has chances…” Former Cricketer Mithali Raj backs men’s team for upcoming ODI World Cup
play icon0:31
“Indian team has chances…” Former Cricketer Mithali Raj backs men’s team for upcoming ODI World Cup
The dictator reached Russia. Will there be a deal on weapons?
play icon0:52
The dictator reached Russia. Will there be a deal on weapons?
“No nation has ever hosted G20 Summit like India did…” Union Minister VK Singh
play icon1:27
“No nation has ever hosted G20 Summit like India did…” Union Minister VK Singh
Shilpa Shetty Makes Elegant Appearance In Mumbai
play icon0:54
Shilpa Shetty Makes Elegant Appearance In Mumbai
Radhika Apte Looks Drool-Worthy In Mumbai
play icon0:49
Radhika Apte Looks Drool-Worthy In Mumbai
vk singh on pok,VK Singh,union minister vk singh on pok,general vk singh on pok,General VK Singh,vk singh on china,general vk singh on china,vk singh on kashmir,Singh,vk singh interview,pok vk singh,rajnath singh on pakistan,india on pok,v k singh on pok,rajnath singh on pok,Rajnath Singh,vk singh on galwan brawl,rajnath singh speech on pok,vk singh pok statement,general vk singh interview,Union Minister VK Singh,