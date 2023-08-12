trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647979
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Modi government's big decision... Strike on British era law

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 12, 2023, 11:42 AM IST
Union Amit Shah introduced the CrPC Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha. Shah said that changes will be made in the old buildings newly constructed in this way.

All Videos

Biggest disclosure on Nuh violence... Internet ban still intact in Nuh
play icon7:9
Biggest disclosure on Nuh violence... Internet ban still intact in Nuh
Rahul visits Wayanad after Parliament membership is restored, will meet workers
play icon3:52
Rahul visits Wayanad after Parliament membership is restored, will meet workers
Amit Shah Gujarat Breaking: Amit Shah's visit to Gujarat, will lay the foundation stone of several development projects
play icon3:46
Amit Shah Gujarat Breaking: Amit Shah's visit to Gujarat, will lay the foundation stone of several development projects
Before August 15, the country's bravehearts showed their strength in Jaisalmer.
play icon7:24
Before August 15, the country's bravehearts showed their strength in Jaisalmer.
Nurse kidnapped and raped, killed by miscreants to destroy the evidence
play icon9:5
Nurse kidnapped and raped, killed by miscreants to destroy the evidence

Trending Videos

Biggest disclosure on Nuh violence... Internet ban still intact in Nuh
play icon7:9
Biggest disclosure on Nuh violence... Internet ban still intact in Nuh
Rahul visits Wayanad after Parliament membership is restored, will meet workers
play icon3:52
Rahul visits Wayanad after Parliament membership is restored, will meet workers
Amit Shah Gujarat Breaking: Amit Shah's visit to Gujarat, will lay the foundation stone of several development projects
play icon3:46
Amit Shah Gujarat Breaking: Amit Shah's visit to Gujarat, will lay the foundation stone of several development projects
Before August 15, the country's bravehearts showed their strength in Jaisalmer.
play icon7:24
Before August 15, the country's bravehearts showed their strength in Jaisalmer.
Nurse kidnapped and raped, killed by miscreants to destroy the evidence
play icon9:5
Nurse kidnapped and raped, killed by miscreants to destroy the evidence
Hindi News,Breaking News,hindi news live,hindi news live today,crpc bill 2023,crpc bill,amit shah crpc amendment bill,amit shah crpc amendment bill speech,Amit Shah,amit shah speech today,amit shah speech parliament,amit shah lok sabha,amit shah lok sabha today,Parliament,parliament live today,parliament monsoon session 2023,crpc amendment bill 2023,crpc amendment bill 2023 in lok sabha,criminal procedure amendment bill 2023,shah crpc bill speech,