NewsVideos
videoDetails

'Modi Modi' And 'Jai Shree Ram': Kolkata Cheers As PM Modi Receives Rousing Welcome

Bhavya Singh|Updated: Mar 06, 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Follow Us
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is welcomed by a jubilant crowd in Kolkata, West Bengal, amidst enthusiastic cheers of 'Modi Modi' and 'Jai Shree Ram.' The fervent reception reflects strong support and excitement among the supporters.

All Videos

PM Modi reaches Kolkata to opens India's First Underwater Metro Route
Play Icon04:06
PM Modi reaches Kolkata to opens India's First Underwater Metro Route
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala India's First AI Teacher Robot, Students Reactions Take The Internet By Storm
Play Icon00:18
 VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala India's First AI Teacher Robot, Students Reactions Take The Internet By Storm
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Girl Selling Vegetables In India Grabs Internet's Attention
Play Icon01:03
 VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Girl Selling Vegetables In India Grabs Internet's Attention
Sandeshkhali Women To Attend PM Modi's Women's Rally In Barasat Today
Play Icon00:28
Sandeshkhali Women To Attend PM Modi's Women's Rally In Barasat Today
Underwater Metro: PM Modi Engages With School Students On India's First Underwater Journey In Kolkata
Play Icon00:35
Underwater Metro: PM Modi Engages With School Students On India's First Underwater Journey In Kolkata

Trending Videos

PM Modi reaches Kolkata to opens India's First Underwater Metro Route
play icon4:6
PM Modi reaches Kolkata to opens India's First Underwater Metro Route
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala India's First AI Teacher Robot, Students Reactions Take The Internet By Storm
play icon0:18
VIRAL VIDEO: Kerala India's First AI Teacher Robot, Students Reactions Take The Internet By Storm
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Girl Selling Vegetables In India Grabs Internet's Attention
play icon1:3
VIRAL VIDEO: Russian Girl Selling Vegetables In India Grabs Internet's Attention
Sandeshkhali Women To Attend PM Modi's Women's Rally In Barasat Today
play icon0:28
Sandeshkhali Women To Attend PM Modi's Women's Rally In Barasat Today
Underwater Metro: PM Modi Engages With School Students On India's First Underwater Journey In Kolkata
play icon0:35
Underwater Metro: PM Modi Engages With School Students On India's First Underwater Journey In Kolkata