trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2660977
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Modi-Saudi Prince 'plan' in G20 shocked China!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 11, 2023, 06:16 PM IST
Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman of Saudi Arabia is on a state visit to India. Today (Monday) Saudi Crown Prince held bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There was extensive discussion on many issues in this meeting. In this the focus was on further strengthening bilateral trade and defense relations. During bilateral talks, PM Modi said that a historic beginning has been made for the economic corridor between India, the Middle East and Europe.
Follow Us

All Videos

Another Win For India's Diplomacy, Pak's Ally Backs India's UNSC Permanent Membership
play icon3:27
Another Win For India's Diplomacy, Pak's Ally Backs India's UNSC Permanent Membership
TDP workers stage protest against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in various districts | Andhra Pradesh
play icon1:41
TDP workers stage protest against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in various districts | Andhra Pradesh
Tennis-Djokovic wins US Open for record equalling 24th Grand Slam
play icon1:41
 Tennis-Djokovic wins US Open for record equalling 24th Grand Slam
Shashi Tharoor praised Modi, gave this big statement
play icon4:29
Shashi Tharoor praised Modi, gave this big statement
Big revelation in Noida female lawyer murder case
play icon3:1
Big revelation in Noida female lawyer murder case

Trending Videos

Another Win For India's Diplomacy, Pak's Ally Backs India's UNSC Permanent Membership
play icon3:27
Another Win For India's Diplomacy, Pak's Ally Backs India's UNSC Permanent Membership
TDP workers stage protest against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in various districts | Andhra Pradesh
play icon1:41
TDP workers stage protest against arrest of Chandrababu Naidu in various districts | Andhra Pradesh
Tennis-Djokovic wins US Open for record equalling 24th Grand Slam
play icon1:41
Tennis-Djokovic wins US Open for record equalling 24th Grand Slam
Shashi Tharoor praised Modi, gave this big statement
play icon4:29
Shashi Tharoor praised Modi, gave this big statement
Big revelation in Noida female lawyer murder case
play icon3:1
Big revelation in Noida female lawyer murder case
saudi arabia in g20 summit,pm modi speech in g20 summit,modi speech today,pm modi g20 summit,Saudi crown prince,Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman,Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman,saudi Mohammed bin Salman,Saudi crown prince,Saudi Prince State Visit,Modi Saudi Prince Meet,Mohammed bin Salman,president murmu,g20 summit india,g20 summit 2023 india,India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor,India's economic corridor,china reaction on g20,saudi prince modi,