trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2664358
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Modi walked on foot to the new Parliament, said goodbye to the old Parliament

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 19, 2023, 01:36 PM IST
New Parliament: After the program in the Central Hall, the MPs said goodbye to the old Parliament. PM Modi set out on foot with MPs for the new building.
Follow Us

All Videos

Kharge said – We have to move forward with new thinking, MPs have a big responsibility
play icon8:6
Kharge said – We have to move forward with new thinking, MPs have a big responsibility
Piyush Goyal said in the old Central Hall – India is becoming a world power
play icon4:25
Piyush Goyal said in the old Central Hall – India is becoming a world power
PM Modi's direct message to Sonia Gandhi?
play icon7:44
PM Modi's direct message to Sonia Gandhi?
Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sonia Gandhi seen sitting together in Central Hall
play icon0:38
Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sonia Gandhi seen sitting together in Central Hall
Group photo with Modi in Parliament...Sonia-Rahul sided!
play icon2:34
Group photo with Modi in Parliament...Sonia-Rahul sided!

Trending Videos

Kharge said – We have to move forward with new thinking, MPs have a big responsibility
play icon8:6
Kharge said – We have to move forward with new thinking, MPs have a big responsibility
Piyush Goyal said in the old Central Hall – India is becoming a world power
play icon4:25
Piyush Goyal said in the old Central Hall – India is becoming a world power
PM Modi's direct message to Sonia Gandhi?
play icon7:44
PM Modi's direct message to Sonia Gandhi?
Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sonia Gandhi seen sitting together in Central Hall
play icon0:38
Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sonia Gandhi seen sitting together in Central Hall
Group photo with Modi in Parliament...Sonia-Rahul sided!
play icon2:34
Group photo with Modi in Parliament...Sonia-Rahul sided!
PM Modi,PM Modi speech,Modi speech,pm narendra modi speech,modi speech today,pm modi speech today,pm modi latest speech,pm modi speech latest,Narendra Modi,PM Narendra Modi,Modi live,modi live news,Modi,Prime Minister Narendra Modi,narendra modi youtube,narendra modi latest speech 2022,narendra modi latest speech 2023,Narendra Modi speech,PM Modi Live speech,pm modi speech live,rahul vs modi speech,modi rahul speech,pm modi speech lok sabha,