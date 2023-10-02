trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2669910
Modi's explosive speech on Kanhaiya Lal

|Updated: Oct 02, 2023, 03:48 PM IST
Today Prime Minister Modi is holding his rally in Chittorgarh. While addressing the rally, he said that a big sin has been committed in Rajasthan and while talking about the Kanhaiya Lal murder case, he said that 'they come to get clothes stitched and then cut their throats'.
