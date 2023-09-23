trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2666064
Modi's gift to Kashi...new stadium will be inaugurated today

|Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 12:00 PM IST
Varanasi Cricket Stadium: Varanasi is going to get the gift of International Cricket Stadium on 23rd September. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay its foundation stone. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed its preparations on Monday. The Chief Minister saw the stadium site and fixed the responsibility of completing all the preparations soon.
