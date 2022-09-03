NewsVideos

Mohammad Rizwan on clash against India says, Pakistan's confidence is high, ready for any opponent

After defeating Hong Kong by a massive 155 runs in the ongoing Asia Cup, the star of Pakistan's victory batter Mohammad Rizwan said that the Pakistan team's confidence is high and they are ready to take on any opponent.Addressing Press "It is in front of everyone that there is always pressure when its India and Pakistan clash. People all over the world wait for this clash. The match between India and Pakistan feels like a final match to everyone. I think we need to keep this match as normal as possible. Pakistan's confidence is high, ready for any opponent," he added.

|Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:20 PM IST
After defeating Hong Kong by a massive 155 runs in the ongoing Asia Cup, the star of Pakistan's victory batter Mohammad Rizwan said that the Pakistan team's confidence is high and they are ready to take on any opponent.Addressing Press "It is in front of everyone that there is always pressure when its India and Pakistan clash. People all over the world wait for this clash. The match between India and Pakistan feels like a final match to everyone. I think we need to keep this match as normal as possible. Pakistan's confidence is high, ready for any opponent," he added.

All Videos

Supporters of EPS celebrate as Madras HC rules in favour him over leadership of AIDMK in Tamil Nadu
Supporters of EPS celebrate as Madras HC rules in favour him over leadership of AIDMK in Tamil Nadu
Jyotiraditya Scindia says, Civil aviation & airports create growth centres across world
Jyotiraditya Scindia says, Civil aviation & airports create growth centres across world
Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony says, INS Vikrant will protect India’s trade through seas
Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony says, INS Vikrant will protect India’s trade through seas
PAK vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: India clash with Pakistan again on Sunday
12:16
PAK vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: India clash with Pakistan again on Sunday
Delhi Police arrest three persons from Rajasthan in Paharganj robbery
Delhi Police arrest three persons from Rajasthan in Paharganj robbery

Trending Videos

Supporters of EPS celebrate as Madras HC rules in favour him over leadership of AIDMK in Tamil Nadu
Jyotiraditya Scindia says, Civil aviation & airports create growth centres across world
Ex-Defence Minister AK Antony says, INS Vikrant will protect India’s trade through seas
12:16
PAK vs HK, Asia Cup 2022: India clash with Pakistan again on Sunday
Delhi Police arrest three persons from Rajasthan in Paharganj robbery