Mohammad Rizwan on clash against India says, Pakistan's confidence is high, ready for any opponent

After defeating Hong Kong by a massive 155 runs in the ongoing Asia Cup, the star of Pakistan's victory batter Mohammad Rizwan said that the Pakistan team's confidence is high and they are ready to take on any opponent.Addressing Press "It is in front of everyone that there is always pressure when its India and Pakistan clash. People all over the world wait for this clash. The match between India and Pakistan feels like a final match to everyone. I think we need to keep this match as normal as possible. Pakistan's confidence is high, ready for any opponent," he added.

| Updated: Sep 03, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

