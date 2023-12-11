trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2697764
Mohan Yadav is BJP’s pick for Madhya Pradesh CM

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 11, 2023, 06:38 PM IST
Mohan Yadav will be the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. He is an MLA from Ujjain South. The name of Mohan Yadav, who comes from OBC community, was approved in the meeting of BJP MLAs.
