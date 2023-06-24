NewsVideos
videoDetails

Mohd Zaid attacks two boys with knife in Delhi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 03:50 PM IST
Brijpuri Stabbing: A shocking incident has come to light from Dayalpur in Delhi. In the Brijpuri area here, Mohammad Zaid allegedly stabbed Rahul after an altercation with two brothers and Sonu was also injured in the clash.

All Videos

Nikamma Actor Abhimanyu Dassani Spotted Out And About In Mumbai
play icon0:50
Nikamma Actor Abhimanyu Dassani Spotted Out And About In Mumbai
Purvanchal Expressway: Panic in Pak-China after ton down of Sukhoi Su-35 and Mirage 2000
play icon5:3
Purvanchal Expressway: Panic in Pak-China after ton down of Sukhoi Su-35 and Mirage 2000
Kriti Sanon's Laid-Back Outfits Demonstrate That Simplicity Is The New Summer Stylish
play icon0:48
Kriti Sanon's Laid-Back Outfits Demonstrate That Simplicity Is The New Summer Stylish
Bollywood Fitness Queen Malaika Arora Rocks A Chic Denim Airport Look
play icon0:51
Bollywood Fitness Queen Malaika Arora Rocks A Chic Denim Airport Look
Sara Ali Khan's Yellow Outfit Has A Lovely Ethnic Design
play icon0:55
Sara Ali Khan's Yellow Outfit Has A Lovely Ethnic Design

Trending Videos

Nikamma Actor Abhimanyu Dassani Spotted Out And About In Mumbai
play icon0:50
Nikamma Actor Abhimanyu Dassani Spotted Out And About In Mumbai
Purvanchal Expressway: Panic in Pak-China after ton down of Sukhoi Su-35 and Mirage 2000
play icon5:3
Purvanchal Expressway: Panic in Pak-China after ton down of Sukhoi Su-35 and Mirage 2000
Kriti Sanon's Laid-Back Outfits Demonstrate That Simplicity Is The New Summer Stylish
play icon0:48
Kriti Sanon's Laid-Back Outfits Demonstrate That Simplicity Is The New Summer Stylish
Bollywood Fitness Queen Malaika Arora Rocks A Chic Denim Airport Look
play icon0:51
Bollywood Fitness Queen Malaika Arora Rocks A Chic Denim Airport Look
Sara Ali Khan's Yellow Outfit Has A Lovely Ethnic Design
play icon0:55
Sara Ali Khan's Yellow Outfit Has A Lovely Ethnic Design
Breaking News,mohammed zaid stabbed rahul,mohammed zaid attacked on rahul,Delhi News,Delhi crime,crimes in Delhi,Delhi murder,Delhi murder news,Delhi,man stabbed in delhi,Delhi Police,delhi ncr news,Delhi latest news,delhi news updates,delhi stabbing news,delhi latest stabbing news,Delhi crime news,delhi crime updates,Brijpuri Stabbing,delhi brijpuri,delhi brijpuri stabbing,crime,Crime news,delhi news update today,Hindi News,