NewsVideos

Monkeypox Patient: 'I was sweating through my teeth, realized there were lesions forming'

After Matt Ford got a call from a friend, telling him he had been exposed to monkeypox, he started looking himself over. Ford rapidly realized there were lesions forming. Immediately, he knew he had contracted the virus. What was his experience with the disease?

|Updated: Jul 26, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
After Matt Ford got a call from a friend, telling him he had been exposed to monkeypox, he started looking himself over. Ford rapidly realized there were lesions forming. Immediately, he knew he had contracted the virus. What was his experience with the disease?

All Videos

Know from RJ Kartik, how is the positive start of the day
2:13
Know from RJ Kartik, how is the positive start of the day
Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are also with the ED office for questioning
10:20
Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are also with the ED office for questioning
India remembers its martyrs on Kargil Victory Diwas 2022
3:25
 India remembers its martyrs on Kargil Victory Diwas 2022
National Herald Case: Congress's press conference on questioning of Sonia Gandhi
12:56
National Herald Case: Congress's press conference on questioning of Sonia Gandhi
Gujarat: Clash between two groups in Surendranagar
2:55
Gujarat: Clash between two groups in Surendranagar

Trending Videos

2:13
Know from RJ Kartik, how is the positive start of the day
10:20
Sonia Gandhi, Priyanka and Rahul Gandhi are also with the ED office for questioning
3:25
India remembers its martyrs on Kargil Victory Diwas 2022
12:56
National Herald Case: Congress's press conference on questioning of Sonia Gandhi
2:55
Gujarat: Clash between two groups in Surendranagar