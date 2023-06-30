NewsVideos
Monsoon 2023 Update: From mountain to plain, rain became a disaster!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 12:28 PM IST
The very first monsoon rain is raining like a disaster in the mountains. Rivers and drains have come in spate at various places. Due to this rain, the Kedarnath Yatra has been badly affected and the pilgrims are stuck at various places. The rains in Uttarakhand are testing Char Dham Yatris. Many passengers were stuck on the footpath leading to Kedarnath Dham, who were taken to a safe place by the jawans posted there.

