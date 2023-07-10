trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2633374
Monsoon brought disaster in Himachal Pradesh

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 01:06 PM IST
Himachal Pradesh Flood 2023: The rains in Himachal Pradesh have caused huge devastation. In most parts of the state including Mandi, Kullu, Kangra, Shimla, nature has wreaked havoc. In Shimla, the house disappeared within minutes after trembling in front of the eyes.
